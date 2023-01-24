Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,651,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,709 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.75% of Liberty Latin America worth $10,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILA. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 5.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 36.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 217,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 19.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

LILA opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

