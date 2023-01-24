Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $159.95

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $159.95 and last traded at $159.87, with a volume of 177517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $157.95.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $935.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.13 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 52.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,692,940.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,525.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,692,940.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,525.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,902,783 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. State Street Corp increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 11.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after purchasing an additional 302,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 1,948.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 267.5% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 105,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 77,043 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,844,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,908,000 after acquiring an additional 70,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,605,000 after acquiring an additional 63,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

