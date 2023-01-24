Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) will post its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $141.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.63 million. On average, analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of LOB stock opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.57.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.64%.

LOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Henderson Cameron bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.45 per share, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 167,217 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,757.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,969,000 after buying an additional 976,101 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,640,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,143,000 after acquiring an additional 223,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,376,000 after acquiring an additional 162,418 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 278.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 160,500 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 241,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 46,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

