Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.47 EPS. Lockheed Martin updated its FY23 guidance to ~$26.60-26.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $26.60-$26.90 EPS.
Lockheed Martin Price Performance
NYSE LMT opened at $441.28 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $365.34 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The stock has a market cap of $115.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $475.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
Featured Stories
