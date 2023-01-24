Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.47 EPS. Lockheed Martin updated its FY23 guidance to ~$26.60-26.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $26.60-$26.90 EPS.

NYSE LMT opened at $441.28 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $365.34 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The stock has a market cap of $115.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $475.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $469.56.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

