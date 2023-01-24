Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $26.60-$26.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $26.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.00 billion-$66.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.74 billion. Lockheed Martin also updated its FY23 guidance to ~$26.60-26.90 EPS.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.5 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $441.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $475.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $443.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $115.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $365.34 and a twelve month high of $498.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $546.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $469.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 361,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $140,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

