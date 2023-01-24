Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $26.60-$26.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $26.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.00 billion-$66.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.74 billion. Lockheed Martin also updated its FY23 guidance to ~$26.60-26.90 EPS.
Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.5 %
Lockheed Martin stock opened at $441.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $475.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $443.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $115.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $365.34 and a twelve month high of $498.95.
A number of analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $546.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $469.56.
Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
