LogiTron Price Tops $0.0010 (LTR)

LogiTron (LTR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. LogiTron has a total market capitalization of $601.92 million and approximately $0.03 worth of LogiTron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LogiTron token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LogiTron has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LogiTron alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.48 or 0.00410707 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,631.42 or 0.28827904 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.64 or 0.00589650 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LogiTron Token Profile

LogiTron’s genesis date was March 14th, 2021. LogiTron’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for LogiTron is logitron.io. LogiTron’s official Twitter account is @logitron_office and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LogiTron

According to CryptoCompare, “Logitron blockchain aims to mimic how businesses run in the world. For example, it can simulate how a truck driver delivers goods from a consignor to destination. In doing so, assets on the blockchain can be analyzed, tokenized, traded, and make profit of its own by giving values to the eco system.Each digital asset on blockchain is represented by Logitron NFT Unit (LNU). Then the Unit needs Logitron for its power source. In other words, executing the contract bound to LNU requires Logitron. In the same sense, LNU can be traded denominated by Logitron.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LogiTron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LogiTron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LogiTron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LogiTron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LogiTron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.