LPL Financial (LPLA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

LPL Financial (NASDAQ: LPLA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/23/2023 – LPL Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $259.00 to $260.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/17/2023 – LPL Financial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

1/12/2023 – LPL Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $258.00 to $277.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – LPL Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $287.00 to $290.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

11/30/2022 – LPL Financial was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $239.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $281.00.

LPLA traded up $5.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.96. 249,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,982. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.65 and a twelve month high of $271.56. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.34.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 12.84%.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total transaction of $5,141,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,559.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total transaction of $5,141,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,559.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 36.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 21.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 176.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

