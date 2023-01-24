MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Trading Up 6.2%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 1,785,192 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 3,553,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of MannKind from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

MannKind Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04.

Institutional Trading of MannKind

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of MannKind by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

