Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,617,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,306,623. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $33.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 916,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,832,090.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,219 shares in the company, valued at $29,832,090.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 419,601 shares of company stock valued at $13,493,768. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

