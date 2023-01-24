Maripau Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,616 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 69.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,150,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,597,000 after acquiring an additional 36,802,885 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,484.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,588,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958,223 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $416,407,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 602.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,097,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 129.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,229,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150,330 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,553,931 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.20.

