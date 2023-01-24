Markel Corp Grows Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Markel Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,336 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in PayPal by 34.9% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.31.

PayPal Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,777,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,847,619. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $176.20. The company has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.