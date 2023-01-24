Markel Corp Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Markel Corp increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,991,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 2.8% of Markel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Markel Corp owned about 0.11% of Walt Disney worth $187,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in Walt Disney by 200.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,469,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,834,464. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.86 and a 200 day moving average of $100.93. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $157.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.74.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

