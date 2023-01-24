Markel Corp Purchases 3,900 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Markel Corp grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up approximately 1.4% of Markel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Markel Corp owned 0.13% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $93,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.29. 348,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,988. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.80 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The firm has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.44%.

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

