Martin Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global accounts for approximately 1.6% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $664,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 135,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,938,000 after acquiring an additional 43,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.87. 1,450,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,682,856. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $48.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.87%.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

