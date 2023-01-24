Martin Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Martin Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for 7.3% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $20,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 556.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHKP. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.64.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.66. 225,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,522. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.47. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

