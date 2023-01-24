Martin Investment Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Martin Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 2.8% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 88.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,659 shares of company stock worth $15,406,862 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.24. The company had a trading volume of 913,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,310. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $280.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.16. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $360.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

