Martin Investment Management LLC Sells 53 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Martin Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 2.2% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $368.59. 387,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,326. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $349.59 and its 200-day moving average is $345.14. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $423.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price target (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.06.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.