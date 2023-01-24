Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $370.00 to $410.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Mastercard traded as high as $423.99 and last traded at $377.86, with a volume of 112518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $378.57.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,819 shares of company stock worth $117,733,271. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $363.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $354.26 and a 200-day moving average of $335.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Articles

