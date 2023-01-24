Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Loop Capital from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTCH. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.52.

Match Group Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.43. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. The firm had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Match Group by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 187.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Match Group by 122.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

