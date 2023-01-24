Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Has $185.21 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,593,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 91,986 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for about 16.5% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned approximately 0.27% of Progressive worth $185,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 80.8% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 7.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,290,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,843. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Trading Up 0.7 %

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $127.97. The company had a trading volume of 660,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,041. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $100.81 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.36.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.