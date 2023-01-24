Melrose Industries’ (MRO) “Not Rated” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

MRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.35) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.04) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 190 ($2.35).

Shares of LON MRO opened at GBX 144.65 ($1.79) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 134.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 131.45. The company has a market cap of £5.86 billion and a PE ratio of 8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. Melrose Industries has a twelve month low of GBX 94.82 ($1.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 169.25 ($2.10).

In related news, insider Funmi Adegoke purchased 11,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £14,791.68 ($18,313.33).

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

