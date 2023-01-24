Mengis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.41.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.93. 503,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,499. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.51 and its 200-day moving average is $180.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

