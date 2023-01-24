MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,291.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MELI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MercadoLibre

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $1,095.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $925.49 and its 200-day moving average is $891.38. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,275.82. The firm has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

