MetisDAO (METIS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.84 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $26.30 or 0.00114715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 22% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $116.50 million and approximately $7.84 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00051583 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030241 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 129.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000241 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017991 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00222351 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002845 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,328 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,429,327.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 26.25331691 USD and is up 20.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $6,839,439.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.