Michael Tobin Buys 2,380 Shares of Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) insider Michael Tobin acquired 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 420 ($5.20) per share, with a total value of £9,996 ($12,375.88).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Michael Tobin bought 3,953 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 426 ($5.27) per share, with a total value of £16,839.78 ($20,849.05).

Audioboom Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of BOOM stock opened at GBX 402.50 ($4.98) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. Audioboom Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 382 ($4.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,278.50 ($28.21). The stock has a market capitalization of £65.60 million and a P/E ratio of 1,176.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 491.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 588.49.

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

