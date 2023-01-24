Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Lowered to $205.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $209.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.62.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Down 0.7 %

MRNA stock opened at $195.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. Research analysts expect that Moderna will post 21.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $5,700,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,256,424.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $5,700,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,256,424.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $1,372,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,357,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,526,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 495,899 shares of company stock valued at $87,285,286. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 89.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,035 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.3% in the second quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,354,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.9% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,026,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,314,000 after acquiring an additional 26,863 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.