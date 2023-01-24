Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Lowered to $205.00

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2023

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $209.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.62.

Moderna Stock Down 0.7 %

MRNA stock opened at $195.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.13.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. Research analysts expect that Moderna will post 21.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $5,700,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,256,424.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $5,700,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,256,424.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $1,372,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,357,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,526,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 495,899 shares of company stock valued at $87,285,286. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 89.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,035 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.3% in the second quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,354,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.9% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,026,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,314,000 after acquiring an additional 26,863 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.