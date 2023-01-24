Morgan Stanley Trims Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Target Price to $56.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TFC. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Truist Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Compass Point cut their price target on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.59.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.95. The company has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $66.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,263,194,000 after buying an additional 1,044,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,714,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,599,980,000 after purchasing an additional 581,532 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Truist Financial by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $765,627,000 after purchasing an additional 326,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

