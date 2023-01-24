Morgan Stanley Trims Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Target Price to $56.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TFC. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Truist Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Compass Point cut their price target on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.59.
Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.95. The company has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $66.10.
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
