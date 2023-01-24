Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD) Senior Officer Sells C$60,000.00 in Stock

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Rating) Senior Officer Reid Mackie sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,000.
Mountain Province Diamonds Price Performance
Shares of TSE MPVD opened at C$0.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$122.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.46. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.45 and a 52 week high of C$0.99.
About Mountain Province Diamonds
