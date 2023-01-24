MovieBloc Trading Up 10.6% This Week (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $50.97 million and $21.49 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.97 or 0.00412988 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,666.21 or 0.28988748 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.44 or 0.00588976 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc’s launch date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,425,706,222 tokens. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

