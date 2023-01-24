National Bankshares Cuts Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target to C$54.00

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Richelieu Hardware from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 7th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of RCH stock opened at C$37.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of C$32.35 and a 1 year high of C$51.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.57.

Richelieu Hardware Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is 13.09%.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

