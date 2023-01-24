Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Trading 2.1% Higher

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €51.00 ($55.43) and last traded at €50.74 ($55.15). Approximately 119,992 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 49,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at €49.72 ($54.04).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($70.65) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €50.00 ($54.35) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($59.78) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($59.78) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($59.78) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is €53.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion and a PE ratio of 36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

