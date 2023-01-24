Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 427,420 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 288,520 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $101,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3,001.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,831,000 after acquiring an additional 120,815 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 37.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX traded up $1.87 on Tuesday, hitting $359.29. 969,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,804,967. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $306.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $458.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.36.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

