Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $415.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $400.00 to $415.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NFLX. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $342.36.

Netflix Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $357.42 on Friday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $458.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,268,547,000 after purchasing an additional 534,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,016,347,000 after acquiring an additional 364,895 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,949,018,000 after acquiring an additional 725,384 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

