Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Barclays

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Netflix to $405.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $342.36.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $357.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.40. Netflix has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $458.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $159.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gould Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

