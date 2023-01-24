Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $417.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wolfe Research from $366.00 to $417.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities raised Netflix from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $342.36.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $357.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $458.48.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in Netflix by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

