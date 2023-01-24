Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 824,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 252,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Nevada Copper Stock Up 22.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$317.70 million and a P/E ratio of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.69, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($1.35) million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Nevada Copper Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

