New Commerce Split Fund (TSE:YCM) Trading Up 2.3%

New Commerce Split Fund (TSE:YCM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.86 and last traded at C$1.80. Approximately 7,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 3,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.76.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.47. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 million and a PE ratio of 0.59.

New Commerce Split Fund is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc The fund invests in the equity shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. It was formerly known as Commerce Split Fund. New Commerce Split Fund was launched on November 27, 2006 and is domiciled in Canada.

