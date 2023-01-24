Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank raised its position in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $929,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $198.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.23.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 227,787 shares of company stock worth $36,844,997 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $189.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.53. The firm has a market cap of $472.28 billion, a PE ratio of 81.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

