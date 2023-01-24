Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $476,000 Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $1,874,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.6% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.83.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $347.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $361.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.71 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.27%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also

