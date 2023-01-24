Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Trading Down 1.3%

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.92. 31,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 58,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides marine, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

