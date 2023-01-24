Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

JWN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Nordstrom Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of JWN stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.65. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.17.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.09% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Nordstrom by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Further Reading

