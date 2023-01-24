Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NTRS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.68.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $94.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $127.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.23.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. Northern Trust’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.86%.

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 411.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

