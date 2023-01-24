NSUR COIN Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (NSUR)

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. During the last week, NSUR COIN has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. NSUR COIN has a total market cap of $98.60 million and approximately $30,884.08 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NSUR COIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.22 or 0.00412184 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,613.47 or 0.28932268 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.55 or 0.00592997 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NSUR COIN Profile

NSUR COIN’s genesis date was October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for NSUR COIN is blog.nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NSUR COIN is nsurcoin.com. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NSUR COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NSUR COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NSUR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

