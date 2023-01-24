Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading 6.6% Higher

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.23 and last traded at $32.90. 55,972 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 166,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nuvalent from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Nuvalent Stock Up 4.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuvalent

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuvalent news, Director Matthew Shair sold 18,300 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $513,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,944,698 shares in the company, valued at $54,529,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 18,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $513,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,944,698 shares in the company, valued at $54,529,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $40,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,055 shares of company stock worth $4,371,191 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvalent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuvalent by 115.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,745,000 after purchasing an additional 877,835 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its position in Nuvalent by 21.2% in the third quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,079,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,433,000 after purchasing an additional 364,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nuvalent by 30.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 291,821 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the second quarter worth approximately $3,523,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nuvalent by 20.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,017,000 after purchasing an additional 242,383 shares during the period.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

Featured Articles

