Oasis Network Price Hits $0.0534 on Major Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $306.02 million and approximately $27.83 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,616.51 or 0.07023539 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00077976 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00028898 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00056306 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00024777 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05576371 USD and is up 3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $38,799,294.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

