Orbler Price Down 8% This Week (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for about $7.24 or 0.00031693 BTC on exchanges. Orbler has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and approximately $1.69 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orbler has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orbler Profile

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io.

Buying and Selling Orbler

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

