Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Given a C$2.25 Price Target by TD Securities Analysts

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$2.25 price target by equities researchers at TD Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 80.00% from the stock’s current price.

ORE has been the topic of several other reports. Pi Financial reduced their target price on Orezone Gold from C$2.20 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James downgraded Orezone Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$2.40 to C$2.15 in a report on Friday, October 21st.

CVE ORE remained flat at C$1.25 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,152. The firm has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. Orezone Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.87 and a 12 month high of C$1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.25.

In related news, Director Patrick Downey acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,127,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,402,597.60. Insiders purchased 150,000 shares of company stock worth $185,878 in the last quarter.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

