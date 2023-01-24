Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Given a C$2.25 Price Target by TD Securities Analysts

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$2.25 price target by equities researchers at TD Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 80.00% from the stock’s current price.
ORE has been the topic of several other reports. Pi Financial reduced their target price on Orezone Gold from C$2.20 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James downgraded Orezone Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$2.40 to C$2.15 in a report on Friday, October 21st.
CVE ORE remained flat at C$1.25 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,152. The firm has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. Orezone Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.87 and a 12 month high of C$1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.25.
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
