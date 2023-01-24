Osmosis (OSMO) Price Hits $0.96 on Exchanges

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00004170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $472.51 million and $17.50 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Osmosis has traded up 14.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.43 or 0.00410726 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,628.52 or 0.28829938 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.80 or 0.00590646 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis’ launch date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

