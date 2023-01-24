PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) PT Raised to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PBF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of PBF Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.69.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $43.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.92. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $7.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 73.75%. As a group, analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In other news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,277.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,494,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,012.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 195.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,756,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,324,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,097 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 388.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,991 shares during the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the second quarter worth $45,031,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

See Also

