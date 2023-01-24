Pennon Group Plc (PNN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 12.96 on April 5th

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.16) per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Pennon Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNN stock opened at GBX 931.50 ($11.53) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,122.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 926.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 918.61. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of GBX 735 ($9.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,124 ($13.92). The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.62) to GBX 880 ($10.90) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.10) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.00) to GBX 975 ($12.07) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pennon Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,100.83 ($13.63).

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

